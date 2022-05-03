US Agrees with Russia That Nuclear War Could Not Be Won: White House

Islam Times - The United States agrees with Russia that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a regular briefing on Monday.

"I would say that the Russians themselves have, over time, including as recently as last year, made clear that no nuclear war - a nuclear war could not be won. We agree with that. And that is important for every country to restate and every elected official to restate around the country here as well," she said, TASS reported.Psaki added that US President Joe Biden remains unwilling to send US troops to Ukraine."I would note the president’s view, and his position continues to be that we are not putting US troops on the ground to fight this war. And that’s something we will continue to reiterate for Americans," she said.She also denied that the situation around Ukraine has turned into an indirect conflict between NATO and Russia." It is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved. The United States is not fighting this war. So, I think it’s important and vital for all of us to not repeat the Kremlin talking points on this front," she said.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.He said Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to "demilitarize and denazify" the country.On March 16, Putin said Western sanctions policy against Moscow has all the signs of aggression. In addition, Putin pointed out that the policy of containing Russia is a long-term strategy for the West.