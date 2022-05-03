0
Tuesday 3 May 2022 - 11:57

US Agrees with Russia That Nuclear War Could Not Be Won: White House

Story Code : 992384
US Agrees with Russia That Nuclear War Could Not Be Won: White House
"I would say that the Russians themselves have, over time, including as recently as last year, made clear that no nuclear war - a nuclear war could not be won. We agree with that. And that is important for every country to restate and every elected official to restate around the country here as well," she said, TASS reported.

Psaki added that US President Joe Biden remains unwilling to send US troops to Ukraine.

"I would note the president’s view, and his position continues to be that we are not putting US troops on the ground to fight this war. And that’s something we will continue to reiterate for Americans," she said.

She also denied that the situation around Ukraine has turned into an indirect conflict between NATO and Russia.

" It is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved. The United States is not fighting this war. So, I think it’s important and vital for all of us to not repeat the Kremlin talking points on this front," she said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.

He said Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to "demilitarize and denazify" the country.

On March 16, Putin said Western sanctions policy against Moscow has all the signs of aggression. In addition, Putin pointed out that the policy of containing Russia is a long-term strategy for the West.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022