Venezuelan President Describes Meeting with Iranian Oil Minister as ‘Productive’

Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his meeting with Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji was “productive.”

The two met in Caracas and discussed ways to expand energy cooperation between the two countries.In a Twitter post, Maduro described the meeting as “productive”, which he said was aimed to “deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation [with Iran], [especially] in energy matters."Owji, heading a high-level delegation of more than a dozen officials, arrived in Caracas on Saturday in a visit deemed significant for Iran-Venezuela relations and efforts to neutralize the impact of US sanctions.Earlier on Monday, Owji met his Venezuelan counterpart Tareck El Aissami to discuss ways to "overcome" the effects of harsh sanctions imposed on both the countries by the United States.A statement by the Venezuelan oil ministry said the two officials discussed "the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government and allied countries."Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying that Owji was set to sign a series of energy cooperation deals with Caracas on Monday.The report said Owji visited the Paraguana refining complex in western Venezuela with Asdrúbal Chávez, the head of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela PDVSA.Venezuela and Iran, both under illegal US sanctions, have bolstered their energy cooperation in recent years, with Tehran going out of its way to help the South American country.Iran has in the last two years sent several shipments of gasoline to Venezuela, whose oil industry has been hit hard by US sanctions.Venezuela imports condensate from Iran, which is deemed important to thin its extra-thick crude oil.Iran has also helped its South American ally with engineers, refined products, and spare parts for its oil industry.