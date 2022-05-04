0
Wednesday 4 May 2022 - 07:27

Venezuelan President Describes Meeting with Iranian Oil Minister as ‘Productive’

Story Code : 992431
Venezuelan President Describes Meeting with Iranian Oil Minister as ‘Productive’
The two met in Caracas and discussed ways to expand energy cooperation between the two countries.

In a Twitter post, Maduro described the meeting as “productive”, which he said was aimed to “deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation [with Iran], [especially] in energy matters."

Owji, heading a high-level delegation of more than a dozen officials, arrived in Caracas on Saturday in a visit deemed significant for Iran-Venezuela relations and efforts to neutralize the impact of US sanctions.

Earlier on Monday, Owji met his Venezuelan counterpart Tareck El Aissami to discuss ways to "overcome" the effects of harsh sanctions imposed on both the countries by the United States.

A statement by the Venezuelan oil ministry said the two officials discussed "the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government and allied countries."

Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying that Owji was set to sign a series of energy cooperation deals with Caracas on Monday.

The report said Owji visited the Paraguana refining complex in western Venezuela with Asdrúbal Chávez, the head of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela PDVSA.

Venezuela and Iran, both under illegal US sanctions, have bolstered their energy cooperation in recent years, with Tehran going out of its way to help the South American country.

Iran has in the last two years sent several shipments of gasoline to Venezuela, whose oil industry has been hit hard by US sanctions.

Venezuela imports condensate from Iran, which is deemed important to thin its extra-thick crude oil.

Iran has also helped its South American ally with engineers, refined products, and spare parts for its oil industry.
Comment


Featured Stories
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
“Israel” on Alert: Military Drills Simulating Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza and Violence All Over Palestine
2 May 2022
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
US Using Daesh to Create Insecurity in Afghanistan: Qalibaf
1 May 2022
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
France’s Macron Vows to ‘Intensify’ Aid to Ukraine
1 May 2022
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
Missile Attack Targets US Military Base in Ain al-Assad Base
1 May 2022
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
Hamas Leader: Big Battle for al-Aqsa to Begin after Ramadhan if Israel Continues Aggression
1 May 2022
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
US Government Running Out Of Cash for Ukraine
30 April 2022
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
Expert Advises Tel Aviv to Prepare For a Rise in Cyberattacks
30 April 2022