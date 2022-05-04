0
Wednesday 4 May 2022 - 08:10

Mexico Clears Border Migrant Camp

Story Code : 992440
Many of the migrants, who are mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, were taken to a nearby shelter, INM said in a statement.

The Reynosa camp formed in March 2021 in a public plaza right across the US border from McAllen, Texas. Many of the people camping in tents or under tarps say they fled violence or persecution in their home countries.

Images released by INM showed migrants walking in a long line away from the camp on Monday night, toting suitcases, backpacks and other belongings. INM said the people left close to 11 p.m. under the watch of local police and the National Guard, a militarized police.

The Reynosa camp had concerned migrant advocates due to its location in one of Mexico's most dangerous border cities. In February, Mexican authorities also cleared out a major migrant camp in the border city of Tijuana where activists had criticized the conditions.

Such camps grew during the coronavirus pandemic after former US President Donald Trump's administration implemented a health order turning away asylum seekers and other migrants at the border.

President Joe Biden's administration said in March it would end the measure by May 23, and formally announced the decision in April. Shortly after, a US judge temporarily stopped authorities from proceeding.

