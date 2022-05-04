0
Wednesday 4 May 2022 - 09:16

Militants Launch Deadly Attack on International Military Camp in Central Somalia

the attack, targeting the camp with Burundian troops in the Shabelle region northeast of Mogadishu, was carried out by heavily-armed militants in the early hours of Tuesday.

Local residents and elders said at least three individuals lost their lives and five others were injured in the crossfire.

“We were awoken by huge blasts early in the morning. The blasts were at the African Union mission base. Heavy exchange of gunfire followed,” local elder Mohamed Nur said.

The al-Shabab terrorist group claimed in a statement that it had overrun the base following a series of violent clashes.

The latest attack comes amid a protracted political crisis in Somalia and an ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa.

The al-Shabab group has been fighting Somalia’s central government for more than a decade in an attempt to establish its own rule in the African country.

The militants frequently carry out gun and bomb attacks against both civilian and military targets, including at busy traffic intersections, hotels, and military bases.
