Wednesday 4 May 2022 - 10:56

Israeli Occupation Bans Muslim Call to Night Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 992453
Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Islamic Waqf announced that occupation police stripped speakers’ wires at Al-Aqsa, barring the compound’s authorities from broadcasting the Muslim call to Isha prayer.

The move “is a flagrant aggression against right to freedom of religion and worship at Al-Aqsa,” the Islamic Waqf in the holy city said in a statement carried by Palestinian media.

“Occupation police previously used to strip the wires of speakers in Bab Al-Magharbeh and Bab Al-Silsilah minarets, but this time they stripped the wires of all speakers at Al-Aqsa courtyards,” Al-Quds Islamic Waqf said, noting that the Adhan (call to prayer) was only heard at the Qibali prayer hall.

The Israeli move came as Israeli senior officials gathered at Al-Buraq Wall (known by Western and Israeli media as the Western Wall) for a memorial event for the so-called fallen Israeli soldiers.

For his part, the Islamic Jihad spokesman in the West Bank Tarek Ezzidine described the Israeli move as a “flagrant aggression that crossed the red lines,” calling Palestinians to “stand firm against such criminal policy.”

The spokesman stressed, meanwhile, that the Palestinian Resistance won’t abandon Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and will defend entire Palestine against Israeli attacks.
