US Warns of Growing Potential for 'International Conflict Between Great Powers'

Islam Times - US Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered a rather grim assessment of the global situation in light of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as he testified on the defense budget during a US Senate hearing.

"We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable and a potential for a significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing," Milley noted, Sputnik reported.He also stated that the United States currently faces two global powers, China and Russia, both of which he said have significant military capabilities and seek to “fundamentally change the current rules-based order”.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that while the risk of a nuclear war today is significant and that this problem should not be underestimated, there are parties who seem eager to artificially fan this threat.Noting that Russia continues to adhere to the principle that nuclear war is inadmissible – a stance that was reiterated in January by the world’s five nuclear powers – Lavrov added it would not be a good thing to see such risks stirred up artificially, as there seems to be no shortage of those who want to do so."The danger is serious, it is real and it should not be underestimated," he said during an interview on Russian state television.Lavrov also criticized the military aid the United States and some of its allies have been providing Ukraine amid the conflict, arguing that it hampers efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomacy."Kiev is relying on what they have been promised by those calling on them to 'prevent Russia from winning'," he continued, adding, "They will continue this line by pumping Ukraine up with huge quantities of weapons. And if this continues, negotiations will hardly have any result."Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the US, the UK, Germany and a number of other states have provided Kiev with a vast assortment of weapons and equipment, including portable anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapon systems, armored vehicles, body armor and food rations.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, who asked Moscow for help in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of the operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out specifically against Ukrainian military infrastructure.Russia’s actions, however, have been condemned by the United States and its NATO allies, who have imposed tough economic sanctions against Moscow and supplied vast quantities of military hardware to Kiev.