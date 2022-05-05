Russia Strikes Railway Stations Used to Transport Weapons

Islam Times - The Russia’s Defense Ministry announced it has disabled six railway stations in Ukraine used to supply Ukrainian forces in the country’s East with Western-made weapons.

The ministry said it bombed the stations’ power supplies using high-precision air and sea-based weapons, but did not specify exactly which weapons were supplied to Ukrainian forces via those sites, Interfax reported.It added that its forces had hit a total of 40 Ukrainian military targets, including four depots storing ammunition and artillery weapons.The Russian Army has hit ground targets in Ukraine with two Kalibr cruise missiles, the defense ministry told the media on Wednesday."In the process of conducting the special military operation the Russian army carried out another strike with smart cruise missiles Kalibr against Ukrainian military infrastructures. A submarine of the Black Sea Fleet launched two cruise missiles Kalibr against the designated ground targets in Ukraine," it continued.NATO’s vehicles transporting weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Ukraine’s territory will be destroyed, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted at a video conference meeting on Wednesday."The United States and NATO allies continue to flood Ukraine with weapons. I would like to point out that we view all NATO vehicles that arrive in the country carrying weapons and supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as legitimate military targets," he pointed out.According to Shoigu, Russian troops participating in a special military operation in Ukraine "are showing courage and bravery, faithfully doing their duty and ensuring the safety of the people in Donbass"."The Russian Armed Forces will continue to carry out tasks set by the commander-in-chief," the defense minister noted.