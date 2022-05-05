OIC Warns against Continuance of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sacrilege

Islam Times - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation warned against the continuance of the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli regime.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warned on Wednesday night that extremist settlers, with the support of the Israeli occupation forces, would continue to desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque calling this action a gross violation of international law and the Geneva Convention and a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.The OIC blames the Israeli occupying forces for the consequences of the continuing aggression, which is a clear attack on Muslim sentiment, fueling violence and tensions, religious warfare, and threatening international security and stability.The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also called on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to take responsibility for obliging the Israeli regime as an occupying power to stop the aggression and violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and their lands and Islamic and Christian sanctities.Groups of Israeli settlers called on the Zionists to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday for what is called "Independence Day."On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance Group, in a statement in response to the call of the Israeli settlers to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stated that the Israeli regime should not play with fire.The Palestinian Resistance Group also called on the Palestinian people and the people of Al-Quds and the occupied West Bank to mobilize to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque and to support this holy place against the desecration of it by the Israeli regime.