0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 06:54

Enemies' War with Iran Is on Identity: Interior Minister

Story Code : 992537
Enemies
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi traveled to Mazandaran Province on Wednesday.

The Iranian minister described the economy as a crucial element in wars and expansionism and underlined boosting economic power.

"Today, no one can say that the US and Europe war with Russia is an economic war, but it is a war over power equations that is happening on an economic context," Vahidi stated.

Vahidi called for fighting enemies in order not to let them dominate.

Foreign nationals residing in Iran must participate in census

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi stated that the census of Afghan citizens in Iran had commenced and called on the Afghan nationals to cooperate.

He noted that the census is mandatory.

Vahidi pointed out that following the recent influx of Afghan immigrants into Iran, it is necessary to identify them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022