0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 07:00

Flood in Afghanistan Leaves almost 20 Killed

Story Code : 992541
Flood in Afghanistan Leaves almost 20 Killed
Afghan officials announced that since yesterday, heavy rains have caused floods in different parts of Afghanistan, leaving financial damages and casualties to the Afghan people.

According to preliminary statistics, "about 18 to 20 people" have been killed and about 30 others were injured in 10 provinces since May 1st. 

Two people are also reported missing.

According to the officials, a number of injured people have been provided with cash assistance and the process of providing further assistance is underway.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022