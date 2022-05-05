Flood in Afghanistan Leaves almost 20 Killed

Islam Times - 20 people were killed, more than 100 houses have been destroyed and dozens of livestock have also been lost in Afghanistan's recent floods.

Afghan officials announced that since yesterday, heavy rains have caused floods in different parts of Afghanistan, leaving financial damages and casualties to the Afghan people.According to preliminary statistics, "about 18 to 20 people" have been killed and about 30 others were injured in 10 provinces since May 1st.Two people are also reported missing.According to the officials, a number of injured people have been provided with cash assistance and the process of providing further assistance is underway.