Thursday 5 May 2022 - 07:03

Iran Seeks Using All Capacities to Expand Ties with Venezuela

Iran Seeks Using All Capacities to Expand Ties with Venezuela
Owji took to Twitter to say he held meetings with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other senior officials of the country during his recent visit to Venezuela.

"Relations between Iran and Venezuela have a long history, and we want to use all our capacities to develop relations and joint cooperation," he said in his post.

“I received His Excellency Javad Owji, petroleum minister of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran,” Maduro said on Twitter on Monday, calling it “a productive meeting to deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation in energy matters," Aljazeera reported.

Iran’s oil minister has paid an official visit to Venezuela where he met President Nicolas Maduro and discussed ways to “overcome” the effects of sanctions imposed by the United States against both nations.
