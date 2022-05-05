Demanding Disarming Resistance Indicates Identification with US Scheme: Hezbollah MP
Story Code : 992566
MP Jishi stressed that Hezbollah Resistance has defended and protected Lebanon from the Israeli and takifiri enemies, adding that the terrorist groups and the Zionist occupation army would attack Lebanon again if they do not face a powerful resistance.
MP Jishi confirmed that all the Lebanese political parties which demand disarming the Resistance identify with the US scheme.
Addressing a mourning ceremony, MP Jishi indicated that the US administration plots to impose on Lebanon normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.
It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections will be held on May 15.