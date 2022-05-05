0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 09:14

Blinken Tests Positive for Covid

Story Code : 992583
Blinken Tests Positive for Covid
“The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blinken “encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe Covid-19 disease,” Price added.

The diplomat’s most recent meeting was with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde earlier on Wednesday in Washington, DC. On Tuesday, he met with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard, gave the keynote speech at the Annual Conference on the Americas Luncheon, and spoke about the World Press Freedom Day at the State Department briefing room.

Price also pointed out that Blinken “has not seen President [Joe] Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].”

Biden appeared on Wednesday afternoon alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at a reception for US Olympians outside the White House. Harris, who tested positive for the virus on April 26 and was only cleared to return to work on Tuesday, was wearing a face mask.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022