0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 09:15

Iran: UN Communications Department Should Scale Up Anti-Sanctions Efforts

Story Code : 992584
Iran: UN Communications Department Should Scale Up Anti-Sanctions Efforts
Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks during a session of the UN's Committee on Information on Wednesday.

The official considered deployment of the coercive economic measures to be contrary to the principles of the international law and the humanitarian law that have been specified in the UN Charter.

He, therefore, called on the UN department to increase its efforts to broadcast the negative consequences that the unilateral bans for the target nations.

Takht Ravanchi said that the sanctions had "both weakened [the trend of] economic growth in the target countries and come to prevent their access to basic medical equipment and materials by restricting access to overseas' financial resources."

Separately, the envoy denounced some countries' abuse of their monopoly of modern communication technologies towards "skewing the truth" about other countries, especially the developing nations.

"It is imperative that this unfavorable situation be immediately addressed by the international community," he said.

Takht Ravanchi, meanwhile, noted how some Western anti-Islam media outlets and officials were contributing to creation of "an atmosphere of hatemongering" around Islam and Muslims around the world by fuelling Islamophobia.

"The time has come for the international community to condemn this phenomenon and take the necessary measures that are aimed at fighting Islamophobia and violation of Muslims' basic rights."
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022