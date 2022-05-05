0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 09:24

Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 992586
Since 1948 when the US-backed regime of Israel occupied the Muslim country, it has constantly been clashing with the Palestinian people, killing them, jailing them, destroying their homes, and constructing new settlements for the Zionist settlers.

Groups of Israeli settlers this week called on the Israelis to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque today (Thursday) on the occasion of what is called "Independence Day."

The Israeli regime opened Al-Aqsa Mosque " Bab al-Magharibah ", and the first group of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bab al-Magharibah is where non-Muslim visitors are required to enter the holy site.

Fatah Movement called on the Palestinian people to be ready and come to Al-Aqsa and defend the holy site against Israeli aggression.

According to the report of "Rai Al-Youm," the statement of this movement states that it will stand against the Israel regime's aggression against Al-Quds, Jenin, and all other provinces by all available means and guaranteed by the international law.

Fatah called on the Palestinians to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque and to raise the Palestinian flag in its courtyards, thus resisting the widespread attack by the settlers.

The movement emphasizes the "unity of blood and the destiny of the Palestinians" and opposes all the Israeli regime's efforts to destroy this unity.
