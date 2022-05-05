China Launches Jilin-1 Commercial Satellites

Islam Times - China on Thursday launched a Long March-2D rocket to place a group of eight satellites in space.

Satellite Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C, together with seven Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D satellites, was lifted at 10:38 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered the preset orbit, Xinhua reported.Having a wide coverage, Jilin-1 Kuanfu 01C will be used to provide commercial remote sensing data services for sectors such as land resource, mineral exploration and smart city construction.This was the 419th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.