0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 10:58

OPEC Secretary General: No Spare Capacity Globally to Replace Russian Oil

Story Code : 992595
OPEC Secretary General: No Spare Capacity Globally to Replace Russian Oil
"From the oil market perspective, however, what is clear is that Russia’s oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million barrels daily cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist. However, its potential loss, through either sanctions or voluntary actions, is clearly rippling through energy markets," Barkindo said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified global market uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the OPEC Secretary General said.

"It has heralded in further economic volatility, elevated risk premiums for oil, as well as many other essential commodities, given that both the Russian Federation and Ukraine are key global exporters, including of essential agricultural goods," he added.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022