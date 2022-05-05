Haniyeh Says Battle with ‘Israel’ Open and Extended as Zionists Renew Storming of Al-Aqsa

Islam Times - Head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniyeh warned on Thursday that the battle with Zionist entity is open and extended, as Zionist settlers renew storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds.

In remarks carried by Palestinian media, Haniyeh said what happened at Al-Aqsa today “proves that the battle with Israeli occupation is not related to an occasion or an event, but rather it’s an open battle which is extended in place and time.”“Every confrontation requires tools and ways that we use to repel the aggression and defend the identity,” Hamas leader added.“Our current goal now is to foil the Israeli scheme aimed at dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque in time and place, and our people are capable to do so.”He hailed Palestinians barricaded in the holy site to defend it against Israeli violations, and stressed that the Resistance is fully ready to stand by them and offer all forms of support.Haniyeh remarks were shortly after Zionist settlers renewed their provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday. Groups of Zionist settlers, backed by occupation police stormed the holy compound anew afternoon.Hundreds of Zionist settlers stormed the holy site earlier on Thursday morning, with Palestinian worshipers confronting them. Palestinian media reported several injuries in ranks of Palestinians who were attacked by occupation police with rubber bullets and tear gas.