Friday 6 May 2022 - 08:05

Nakba Day Op.: Three “Israelis” Killed, 5 Wounded

The operation, for which no person or group has claimed responsibility so far, took place in the city of Elad in the central part of the occupied territories on Thursday.

Among the wounded, three are in “a serious condition,” while the remaining two have received moderate or light injuries, the occupying regime’s Magen David Adom [MDA] emergency response service was cited by AFP as reporting.

An MDA staff described the situation, which was encountered by the service, as a “complex scene.”

The staffer said all of the dead were men in their early 40s, and described those wounded seriously as men aged between 35 and 60.

The regime’s police have initiated a manhunt, scrambling helicopters and setting up roadblocks throughout the occupied territories.

May 15, 1948 marks the day, when the “Israeli” regime proclaimed existence after a heavily-Western-backed war that expelled more than 700,000 people from their homes in the Palestinian territories.

The Thursday incident came only several days after Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan.

The fasting month saw the “Israeli” regime scaling up its attacks on Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

Outraged by the barbarity, Palestinians intensified their attacks on "Israelis" throughout the Palestinian territories. Dozens of Palestinians and “Israelis” have been killed in the operations.

Resistance groups in the nearby Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip have described the Thursday operation as a token of Palestinians’ outrage at the occupying regime’s escalation targeting the compound of the mosque, which is Islam’s third-holiest site.

Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s leading resistance movement, called the attack “a heroic operation.” It noted how it had warned that the mosque was “a redline,” saying the operation was the “practical implementation” of the warning.

The Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow resistance group in Gaza, called the operation “Victory for al-Aqsa.”

The group described violation of the mosque’s compound by the “Israeli” regime and illegal settlers was “a declaration of war against the Palestinian people,” vowing that “our people will continue to confront the occupation and its aggression.”
