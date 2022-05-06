Trump: US No Longer Respected, Going To Hell

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday told Fox News Digital that Make America Great Again campaign, [MAGA] is saving America, and slammed current President Joe Biden for being "divisive" when he called MAGA the "most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history."

"MAGA is saving America," Trump told Fox News. "Our country is going to hell. MAGA is saving America.""Inflation, incompetent withdrawals from Afghanistan, leaving hostages horribly wounded, soldiers, $85 billion of military equipment – MAGA is saving America," Trump continued.The former president said the US is "no longer respected throughout the world."Biden declared in April that the GOP "ain’t your father’s Republican Party," saying it has shifted to a "MAGA party" and warning that right-leaning politicians "who know better" are "afraid to act correctly" out of fear of losing a primary election.When asked for reaction on Biden’s remarks that the Republican Party is now the "MAGA party," Trump replied: "I hope so. I hope so."Trump went on to tell Fox News that Biden is "being very divisive.""Of course he is," Trump said. "That’s all they know – misinformation. That is all they are good at."