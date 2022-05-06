0
Friday 6 May 2022 - 10:29

Turkish Inflation Out Of Control

Story Code : 992727
Turkish Inflation Out Of Control
Inflation has soared amid rising energy prices against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and due to a lira crash late last year.

The figure, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, exceeded the central bank’s estimate of 68% and represents the steepest increase in two decades. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 7.25%.

Food prices have risen by 89% since last year, and transportation costs by 105.86%. According to the data, the annual core inflation was 52.37%.

The government hopes that the rising cost of living – fueled by increased commodity prices attributed to the Ukraine conflict – will begin to slow down after May.

Turkey imports 93% of the oil and 99% of the gas it consumes. Sanctions piled on Russia’s energy sector over the conflict in Ukraine and other geopolitical factors have led to a worldwide rally of oil and gas prices.

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the US dollar last year after Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates by a full percentage point in November – the third cut since September – and signaled it would slash rates again in December, in an attempt to curb rising inflation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022