0
Friday 6 May 2022 - 11:27

China: US 'Deserves Its Name as the Biggest Lie Maker'

Story Code : 992735
China: US
“The United States accused China of helping Russia spread false information, which itself is a typical form of false information,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference on Thursday.

His remarks came after an article published on the US Department of State website accused China of spreading Russia's propaganda and fake news about Ukraine.

“The United States fabricated such an article, which once again proves that the United States deserves its name as the biggest lie maker,” Zhao said.

“From the so-called ‘genocide’ to the Wuhan virus, from the hacker attacks to the overseas military bases, the United States has done too much to smear China.”

The Chinese official accused senior White House diplomats of spreading the so-called "prior-notification-of-China theory" and feeding the media to publish false information against Beijing.

He also said claims about Russia’s alleged weaponry requests from China have “all proven to be false.”

Zhao recommended that people read the article “Falsehoods Spread by the US on the Ukraine Issue: A Reality Check” published by the Xinhua news agency that presents some examples of the US disinformation campaign.

Depicting the US government as “the initiator and biggest driving force of the Ukrainian crisis”, Zhao said Washington “should face up to and reflect on its responsibilities for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022