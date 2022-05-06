‘Israel’ Admits Suffering Very Heavy, Cruel Price in Elad Operation

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s so-called public security minister Omer Bar-Lev admitted that the Tel Aviv regime suffered “a very heavy price” after three people were killed and several others hurt in the heroic Palestinian operation on the occasion of Nakba [Catastrophe Day], when the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces expelled Palestinians out of their homeland and declared its existence on the occupied territory.

Bar-Lev said on Thursday night that ‘Israel’ had incurred a very heavy and cruel price tonight following the stabbing operation in the central occupied city of Elad.He pointed out that the ‘Israeli’ police, internal spy agency Shin Bet, and army were chasing the assailants who carried out the Elad operation and would arrest them alive or dead.Meanwhile, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also vowed to arrest the perpetrators, claiming they would “pay the price” for their action.The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded in the operation near Tel Aviv on Thursday night. It added that two of the wounded were in serious conditions.Police said the perpetrator fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks around the area where the killings occurred in the city of Elad.