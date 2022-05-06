0
Friday 6 May 2022 - 12:25

‘Israel’ Admits Suffering Very Heavy, Cruel Price in Elad Operation

Story Code : 992746
‘Israel’ Admits Suffering Very Heavy, Cruel Price in Elad Operation
Bar-Lev said on Thursday night that ‘Israel’ had incurred a very heavy and cruel price tonight following the stabbing operation in the central occupied city of Elad.

He pointed out that the ‘Israeli’ police, internal spy agency Shin Bet, and army were chasing the assailants who carried out the Elad operation and would arrest them alive or dead.

Meanwhile, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also vowed to arrest the perpetrators, claiming they would “pay the price” for their action.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded in the operation near Tel Aviv on Thursday night. It added that two of the wounded were in serious conditions.

Police said the perpetrator fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks around the area where the killings occurred in the city of Elad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022