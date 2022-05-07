0
Saturday 7 May 2022

Russia Rejects Intention to Use Nuclear Weapons

Speaking in a press conference in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said the use of atomic weapons was not an objective of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine.

“The scenarios of our potential use of nuclear weapons are clearly prescribed in Russian doctrinal documents. They are not applicable to the implementation of the tasks set in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine,” he said.

“Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must not be unleashed,” Zaitsev said.

Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has also reacted to the Western reports, saying that such “baseless” allegations are part of a propaganda campaign against Russia.

The diplomat also accused the West of misinterpreting Moscow’s recent decision to place its nuclear forces on high alert. He said the move was in response to extremely confrontational statements by the Western countries that possess nuclear weapons.
