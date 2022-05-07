0
Saturday 7 May 2022 - 08:33

North Korea Likely Launched Submarine Missile

Story Code : 992896
North Korea has dramatically ramped up its sanctions-busting missile launches this year, conducting 15 weapons tests including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

The Saturday launch comes two days before South Korea swears in a new, hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Satellite imagery indicates North Korea may be preparing to resume nuclear testing, and the US State Department on Friday warned a nuke test could come “as early as this month”.

“Our military detected around 14:07 that a short-range ballistic missile presumed to be an SLBM fired from waters off Sinpo, South Hamgyong,” Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Sinpo is a major naval shipyard in North Korea and satellite photographs have in the past shown submarines at the facility.
