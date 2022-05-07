“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year

Islam Times - “Israeli” security officials are concerned that a recent wave of operations against Zionist settlers inside the entity and the West Bank to last throughout the entire year.

According to reports, “Israel’s” security forces have struggled to put a lid on the Palestinian operations, despite large deployments of troops and police.According to the Kan public broadcaster, officials believe the operations will continue for several more months, possibly lasting for an entire year, similar to a wave of operations in late 2015 and throughout 2016. The network did not say what information the pessimistic assessment was based on.A security official quoted by the network said at least 66 operations were foiled since mid-March, the beginning of the wave of recent operations. The source added that more than 500 suspects have been arrested.