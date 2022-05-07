Iran: Struggle against usurpers of al-Quds legitimate right of Palestinians

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Palestinian struggle against the "usurpers of al-Quds" is a "natural right."

Censuring the latest brutal attack against Palestinian worshipers in the holy al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds by “military forces of the Zionist regime,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated on Saturday that "the occupiers are approaching their fall"."Struggle against the usurpers of al-Quds and Palestine remains the natural, legitimate and legal right of Palestinian people,” he added.Pointing to the intensification of the Israeli regime’s aggression and atrocities throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, Khatibzadeh further called for more aid and assistance to the people of Palestine by nations, governments as well as regional and international agencies in their “self-defense efforts against the Zionist occupiers.”The Iranian diplomat also highlighted the need for unity in the Muslim world towards defending Palestine and saving al-Aqsa Mosque, insisting that “normalizing relations with the apartheid Israeli regime will only promote and aggravate the atrocities of Zionist [forces] in the occupied Palestinian territories.”His remarks came after the Israeli regime’s police and military forces launched a massive and brutal search for the suspects involved in an attack that killed three Israeli forces in the city of Elad in the central part of the occupied territories.The search began on Thursday and dragged into Friday after two suspected Palestinians staged the attack that has been hailed by Palestinian resistance groups as a "heroic operation."UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday condemned the Palestinian operation and expressed his condolences to the Israeli regime.During talks with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, the UAE's top diplomat also congratulated Lapid for the 74th anniversary of the illegitimate establishment of the occupying regime and hoped for “peace and security for all residents” of the occupied Palestine in the coming days.The latest operation came on the anniversary of the Israeli regime proclaiming existence following a Western-backed war that expelled more than 700,000 people from their homes in the Palestinian territories. Palestinians recognize the occasion as the Nakba (catastrophe) Day.Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas, said, "This operation demonstrates our people's anger at the occupation's attacks on holy sites."The incident also followed sheer escalation of atrocities by the Israeli regime against Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.Outraged by the barbarity, Palestinians have intensified their operations throughout the occupied territories, killing at least 14 Israelis.