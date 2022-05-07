Poll: Over Half of Japanese Call for Significantly Reducing Number of US Military Bases in Okinawa

Islam Times - At least 51% of Japanese said they believe that US bases in Okinawa should be reduced considerably, while 6% think they should be totally removed, a new opinion poll revealed.

The Kyodo News poll also singled out 79% of respondents who argue that the burden on Okinawa in hosting the bulk of US forces in Japan is not fair when it comes to other prefectures in the country, Sputnik reported.The survey found that 58% of people in Japan supported transferring some of the US military facilities outside of Okinawa, while 69% opposed relocating them to the areas where they live.Okinawan residents have long been protesting the heavy US military presence on the island, which entailed a long list of problems and inconveniences — from noise pollution to aviation mishaps and crimes committed by US servicemen.In late February 2019, Okinawa Prefecture held a non-binding referendum on the land reclamation work which was necessary for relocation of the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the prefecture's city of Ginowan to a less populated area, Henoko Bay.The referendum saw a 52 percent turnout, with over 72 percent of Okinawa residents that came to vote in the referendum casting their ballots against the plan.The plans to relocate the Futenma base sparked protests among tens of thousands of local residents demanding that the facility be removed from Okinawa completely, and not just moved to another location. One of protesters’ major concerns is related to damage to the unique ecosystem of Oura Bay near Henoko resulting from land reclamation.Despite accounting for just 0.6 percent of Japan's territory, Okinawa hosts most of the US forces and military installations in the country. According to the prefecture's data, nearly 26,000 US servicemen, as well as 19,000 of their family members and civilians, reside there.