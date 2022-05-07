0
Saturday 7 May 2022 - 10:41

Poll: Over Half of Japanese Call for Significantly Reducing Number of US Military Bases in Okinawa

Story Code : 992933
Poll: Over Half of Japanese Call for Significantly Reducing Number of US Military Bases in Okinawa
The Kyodo News poll also singled out 79% of respondents who argue that the burden on Okinawa in hosting the bulk of US forces in Japan is not fair when it comes to other prefectures in the country, Sputnik reported.

The survey found that 58% of people in Japan supported transferring some of the US military facilities outside of Okinawa, while 69% opposed relocating them to the areas where they live.

Okinawan residents have long been protesting the heavy US military presence on the island, which entailed a long list of problems and inconveniences — from noise pollution to aviation mishaps and crimes committed by US servicemen.

In late February 2019, Okinawa Prefecture held a non-binding referendum on the land reclamation work which was necessary for relocation of the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the prefecture's city of Ginowan to a less populated area, Henoko Bay.

The referendum saw a 52 percent turnout, with over 72 percent of Okinawa residents that came to vote in the referendum casting their ballots against the plan.

The plans to relocate the Futenma base sparked protests among tens of thousands of local residents demanding that the facility be removed from Okinawa completely, and not just moved to another location. One of protesters’ major concerns is related to damage to the unique ecosystem of Oura Bay near Henoko resulting from land reclamation.

Despite accounting for just 0.6 percent of Japan's territory, Okinawa hosts most of the US forces and military installations in the country. According to the prefecture's data, nearly 26,000 US servicemen, as well as 19,000 of their family members and civilians, reside there.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022