Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Urges UN Not to Back Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, on Friday night, called on the United Nations not to back Saudi Arabia's black propaganda in response to the Saudi coalition's claim that 117 Yemeni prisoners had been released.

Earlier, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen announced the release of 117 Yemeni prisoners by Saudi Arabia.According to Iran press citing from Al-Masira, The spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam said: "The United Nations and its envoy should not be behind the black propaganda of Saudi Arabia and show it white and beautiful, especially in the issues that have been clarified and are ridiculed."He added: "The UN envoy must play his role responsibly and impartially, but the gray positions and keeping up with the aggressor will only lead him to the fate of his predecessors."The National Committee for the Captivity of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said in a statement in response to the release of 117 people by Saudi Arabia that only five of those released by Riyadh were prisoners of war.The National Committee of Prisoners of War of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said: "Those released by Saudi Arabia are no more than five prisoners of war, and four were fishermen abducted in the Red Sea."