0
Saturday 7 May 2022 - 11:49

Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Urges UN Not to Back Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 992945
Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Urges UN Not to Back Saudi Arabia
Earlier, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen announced the release of 117 Yemeni prisoners by Saudi Arabia.

According to Iran press citing from Al-Masira, The spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam said: "The United Nations and its envoy should not be behind the black propaganda of Saudi Arabia and show it white and beautiful, especially in the issues that have been clarified and are ridiculed."

He added: "The UN envoy must play his role responsibly and impartially, but the gray positions and keeping up with the aggressor will only lead him to the fate of his predecessors."

The National Committee for the Captivity of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said in a statement in response to the release of 117 people by Saudi Arabia that only five of those released by Riyadh were prisoners of war.

The National Committee of Prisoners of War of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said: "Those released by Saudi Arabia are no more than five prisoners of war, and four were fishermen abducted in the Red Sea."
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022