0
Saturday 7 May 2022 - 12:42

France's Macron Sworn In for Second Term as President

Story Code : 992947
France
President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday was inaugurated for a new term, making him the first French leader in 20 years to serve a second mandate following his election victory over far-right politician Marine Le Pen in the April 24 second round of the 2022 presidential vote.

In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.

According to Reuters, in a short speech, he spoke of the need to innovate at a time of unprecedented challenges for the world and for France and said his second term would be "new" and not merely a continuation of the first.

"We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," he said, promising to act with "respect" and "consideration".

He highlighted the threat posed by Russia's military operation in Ukraine and global environmental concerns.

Among the 500 guests present were former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, former prime ministers Edouard Philippe, Manuel Valls, Alain Juppe and Jean-Pierre Raffarin, as well as religious leaders and other state figures.

Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June.
