Israeli Analysts Call for Assassinating Al-Sinwar to Appease Frustrated Zionists
Story Code : 993062
The Zionist analysts added that the Palestinian operations are no longer attached to an occasion or a condition, citing the Israeli political and military command inability to cope with this threat.
Amid this frustration among the Zionist circles and public, a number of Israeli analysts called for assassinating Hama Gaza commander Yahya Al-Sinwar to appease the Israeli public.
However, those calls were rejected by other analysts who highlighted the Zionist hard experience with assassinating Hezbollah former Leader Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, recalling how the Israeli embassy in Argentina was struck and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah replaced the martyr Sayyed Al-Moussawi.
18 Zionists were killed and many others were injured in Palestinian operations against Zionist targets in occupied territories over the last two months.