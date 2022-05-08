0
Sunday 8 May 2022 - 07:39

Anti-Isreal Rally Held in Rome

Last Thursday, hundreds of Israeli soldiers and settlers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque, desecrating the holy site.

The soldiers and settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque almost every day during the holy month of Ramadan this year, clashing with worshipers and Palestinian youth.

The demonstrators in Rome, holding Palestinian flags and anti-Isreal slogans, condemned the Israeli military's attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Demonstrators believe that while world public opinion is focused on the war in Ukraine, the Israeli regime has intensified the repression of the oppressed Palestinian people to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Jerusalem is the land of Palestine, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for the Palestinians," Yousef Salman, President of the Palestinian Community of Rome and Lazio, told Iran news agency.
