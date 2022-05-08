0
Sunday 8 May 2022 - 08:10

General Warns of Iran’s Crushing Response to Naval Threats

According to Iran news agency, addressing a cultural event in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad on Saturday, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said all military units of the Iranian Armed Forces have gained an acceptable level of combat readiness.

Highlighting the IRGC Navy’s success in raising its combat capabilities and achieving a dependable level of preparedness, the general said, “The enemies are aware that if they plan to pose any threat at the sea to the Islamic Republic’s resources and interests, they will receive a decisive response at a higher level in such a way that they’ll regret it.”

In comments in December 2021, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.

In April this year, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.
Iran Iranian Navy IRGC
