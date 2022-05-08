0
Sunday 8 May 2022 - 09:14

US admits inability to strip Russia of permanent UNSC status

Story Code : 993094
US admits inability to strip Russia of permanent UNSC status

“The Russians have the permanent seat, and I don't see at the moment that there will be any changes in that, but we will continue in our efforts to isolate them,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield during an interview on Friday with government-sponsored broadcaster PBS.

Describing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “particularly galling” given its status as a UNSC permanent member, she insisted that such status cannot easily be revoked despite demands from Ukraine’s Western-sponsored President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is while US officials have repeatedly emphasized that Russia will remain a permanent member of the UNSC. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last month that Washington shares Zelensky's “frustration” over Moscow's status in the council, but does not see it changing.

Her remarks followed the Ukrainian president’s address to the council, accusing the Russian military of committing “war crimes” in Ukraine and calling on the UNSC to either exclude Moscow or disband. Moscow has vehemently rejected Zelensky’s claims and has repeatedly accused Kiev forces of fabricating images of death and destruction in the country and blaming Russia for them.

The UNSC, whose purported responsibility is “the maintenance of international peace and security,” is the only UN body authorized to issue binding resolutions on member states.

Its five permanent members – the US, Britain, France, China and Russia – possess the veto power and can block any resolution according to their self-serving political interests and objectives.

The US itself remains infamous for abusing its own use of the veto power, often to block any condemnation of the Israeli regime’s atrocities against local Palestinians in occupied territories.
Tagged
US Russia UNSC
Comment


Featured Stories
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022