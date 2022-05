Islam Times - According to the local news sources, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to a hospital on Saturday in Jeddah to undergo medical tests.

He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the royal court.The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.