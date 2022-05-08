Duma Speaker: US in Fact Admits It Coordinates Ukraine’s Military Operations Against Russia

Islam Times - The United States has in fact admitted that it is involved in coordinating Ukraine’s combat operations and thereby is participating in military actions against Russia, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

"The US is taking part in the military operations in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported."Today, Washington is basically coordinating and engineering military operations, thus directly participating in the military actions against our country," he added.The speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament pointed out that he was not speaking only about the supply of arms and hardware."By demanding that leaks about intelligence exchange with Ukraine be plugged, US President [Joe] Biden admitted that Washington had been declassified," Volodin stated."The US leadership should also be held accountable for the crimes committed by the Kiev Nazi regime in Ukraine, thus expanding the list of war criminals," he concluded.Foreign companies that have decided to leave Russia may face issues returning to the country as they will be promptly replaced by domestic and Asian firms, Volodin told reporters on Saturday."If they decide to dance to Washington’s tune and leave Russia, it’s their choice. But there is no guarantee that they will be able to return. They will be promptly replaced by Russian and Asian companies," he noted.According to Volodin, foreign companies need to make up their mind about their activities in Russia."The crucial thing is to have certainty. If they are ready to continue their work, we won’t kick anyone out as our country is open, we welcome investment in our economy," the parliament speaker emphasized.On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.