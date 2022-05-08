Russian Aviation Destroyed Ukrainian Corvette Warship Near Odessa

Islam Times - Russian aviation destroyed Ukrainian Project 1241 corvette near Odessa, Moscow's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

Russian air defense downed two Ukrainian Su-24 planes, one Mi-24 helicopter near Snake Island, according to the defense ministry, TASS reported.Russian air forces have also destroyed mechanized brigade command post near Pyatikhatka and communications post at Chervonoglinskoye airstrip.Russian aviation hit 130 Ukrainian military objects, including 2 artillery batteries at firing positions and 2 ammunition depots, according to the defense ministry.Russian aviation eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian nationalists, 55 military vehicles during the night, the defense ministry said, adding Russian artillery eliminated two Ukrainian S-300 air defense systems.Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile at civilians in Golaya Pristan, Kherson Region, on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Sunday."The criminal missile strike on the settlement of Golaya Pristan, Kherson Region, was carried out by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ servicemen, endangering lives of civilians," the ministry said.The ministry specified that a Tochka-U missile targeted private residential area. One house, where a family with a child lived, was completely destroyed. Ten more buildings were damaged. Some civilians were injured.Video footage, published by the ministry, shows the destroyed house and adjacent buildings. Local residents and utility services are clearing debris."Currently, city utilities are working on clearing the aftermath of the strike," the defense ministry added.On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.After it, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.