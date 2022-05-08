0
Sunday 8 May 2022 - 10:59

Russian Aviation Destroyed Ukrainian Corvette Warship Near Odessa

Story Code : 993119
Russian Aviation Destroyed Ukrainian Corvette Warship Near Odessa
Russian air defense downed two Ukrainian Su-24 planes, one Mi-24 helicopter near Snake Island, according to the defense ministry, TASS reported.

Russian air forces have also destroyed mechanized brigade command post near Pyatikhatka and communications post at Chervonoglinskoye airstrip.

Russian aviation hit 130 Ukrainian military objects, including 2 artillery batteries at firing positions and 2 ammunition depots, according to the defense ministry.

Russian aviation eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian nationalists, 55 military vehicles during the night, the defense ministry said, adding Russian artillery eliminated two Ukrainian S-300 air defense systems.

Ukrainian forces fired a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile at civilians in Golaya Pristan, Kherson Region, on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

"The criminal missile strike on the settlement of Golaya Pristan, Kherson Region, was carried out by Ukrainian Armed Forces’ servicemen, endangering lives of civilians," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that a Tochka-U missile targeted private residential area. One house, where a family with a child lived, was completely destroyed. Ten more buildings were damaged. Some civilians were injured.

Video footage, published by the ministry, shows the destroyed house and adjacent buildings. Local residents and utility services are clearing debris.

"Currently, city utilities are working on clearing the aftermath of the strike," the defense ministry added.

On February 24, President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

After it, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022