New British Military Aid to Ukraine Worth 1.3 Billion Pounds

Islam Times - The UK said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine.

Britain said the extra spending on Ukraine would come from a reserve used by the government for emergencies.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched its military operation on Feb. 24. Johnson's government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, and other weapons to Ukraine.The leaders of the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States - will hold their virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, which marks the end of World War Two in Europe.The government also said Johnson would host a meeting of leading defense companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to the increased demand created by the war in Ukraine.While Britain has provided significant military aid, it has so far accepted relatively few of the more than 5 million Ukrainians who have fled their country. On Saturday, the British government said it had issued more than 86,000 visas to Ukrainians; about 27,000 had reached Britain.