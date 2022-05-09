Israel Extends Lockdown as Palestinian Leaders Warn against Assassinations

Islam Times - Israeli forces have arrested two young Palestinian men suspected of killing three people and injuring several others in an armed operation, amid rising tensions in the occupied territories ahead of Nakba (Catastrophe) Day in mid-May.

The Israeli police, army and internal spy agency Shin Bet in a joint statement announced the arrests of 19-year-old As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i, and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, for the attack in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Thursday night.“A joint team spotted the two suspicious figures near a quarry,” the statement said.Israeli officials did not immediately provide any further details.Footage from the scene showed Israeli forces shouting at the men in a forested area, then arresting them.In another video, al-Rifa’i is seen admitting to the forces that he conducted the operation with Abu Shqeir.“What did you do here?” an officer asks al-Rifa’i. “An attack… an attack in Elad,” al-Rifa’i responded. The officer then asked him what he did in the attack. “[We] hit people… [me and] my friend, Subhi,” al-Rifa’i said.The weapons used in the operation were not found on them.Earlier, Osama Harb, a leader of the Islamic Jihad resistance group, had hailed the Elad operation, stating it was strongly indicative of the Palestinians’ uprising to avenge ongoing Israeli crimes against holy sites.“The Palestinian people are determined to restore their freedom and all their rights. They will continue their struggle until all Palestinian refugees return to their homeland,” he said.The Islamic Jihad official stressed that Palestinians could not remain silent and indifferent in the face of the Israeli regime’s crimes and its violations of all red lines.