Monday 9 May 2022 - 01:52

Israel Pays No Attention to International Demands on Quds

“All decisions regarding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem (Holy Quds) will be made by the Israeli government, which holds sovereignty over the city, without any foreign considerations,” Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Bennett made the remarks in an apparent reference to statements by Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas, according to the Times of Israel.

“We certainly reject any foreign interference in the decisions of the Israeli government,” he added.

He further claimed that “a united Jerusalem (Holy Quds) is the capital of only one state- Israel.”

These comments come as a violation of international law which stipulates that the Zionist regime's rule over East Quds and the West Bank is considered occupation.

Naftali Bennett went on to call for legislation to confiscate the property and assets of all those who help carry out martyrdom-seeking operations by Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Israeli regime.
