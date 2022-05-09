0
Monday 9 May 2022 - 10:15

Daesh Claims Responsibility for Sinai Attack That Left 11 Egyptian Soldiers Martyred

Story Code : 993260
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Sinai Attack That Left 11 Egyptian Soldiers Martyred
An army spokesman confirmed that at least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, were martyred in the armed attack on the Sinai Peninsula.

Five security personnel were also injured in the attack, the spokesman said, unveiling that the security forces “foiled a terrorist attack” on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years, ABC News wrote.

Last week, suspected militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in northern Sinai’s town of Bir al-Abd, causing a fire but not leaving casualties.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022