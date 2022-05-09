Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia’s intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea.”

Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.Putin said that troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region were fighting for their Motherland.“You are fighting for your Motherland, its future,” he told them, speaking at the annual parade.The Russian President further underscored that “The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” he said. “The state will do everything to take care of these families.”Putin finished his speech with a rallying cry to the assembled soldiers: “For Russia, For Victory, Hurrah!”