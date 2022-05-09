0
Monday 9 May 2022 - 11:25

Iran Plans To Deploy Forces At Over 2,000-Kilometer-Deep International Waters: Navy Commander

Story Code : 993289
Iran Plans To Deploy Forces At Over 2,000-Kilometer-Deep International Waters: Navy Commander
Admiral Irani made the remarks during a Sunday ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Iranian Navy and the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research.

The senior commander said Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has put special emphasis on the need for the development of the Makran coast in the southeastern part of the country.

“We pursue a vision for the depths of high seas. We plan to have a presence at over 2,000-kilometer-deep [waters]. That is why we must pay attention to the development of the shores,” he explained.

Irani also said his forces are the frontrunners, among the Iranian Armed Forces, in defending the country and its national interests.

Last month, the navy chief said the country’s naval forces were roaming free waters of the world without any problem, adding that no foreign country would ever dare approach the Islamic Republic’s territorial waters.

Irani made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language al-Alam television news network on April 21 as he was elaborating on the latest developments and defense achievements of the country in addition to the Islamic Republic’s maritime capabilities.

“Nowadays, the northern Indian Ocean is a main waterway to connect the continents. If we do not have an effective presence, governments without a right will come [to the region] and approach our territorial waters. However, owing to the authority and presence of our fleet in high seas and [their] constant monitoring, we do not have any problems and no country dares approach our country’s waters,” Irani underscored.

“The geometry of power in the world is changing ... and various players are at work,” the navy commander said.

“Given our capabilities, we can have an effective presence in all maritime environments of the world whenever the Commander-in-Chief [of the Iranian Armed Forces] orders us to do so,” he said in reference to Imam Khamenei.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022