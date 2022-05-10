It Would Take 'Decades' for Ukraine to Join EU, Macron Says

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday it was unrealistic that Ukraine would soon join the European Union.

He proposed the creation of a new political organization that could bring together countries on the continent that share European values.aid it would take "decades" for a candidate like Ukraine to join the EU, and suggested building a broader political club beyond the bloc that could also include Britain.The idea immediately found favor with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who described it as a "very interesting suggestion" that he was "very pleased" to discuss with the French leader, France 24 reported.Ukraine, which is battling Russia, is seeking EU membership, and the European Commission has said it will respond to the request next month -- a key step before the issue is taken up by member states.But Macron buried any hopes of swift membership for Ukraine, suggesting rather that it may be more efficient to consider building a wider club beyond the EU."I am saying this in all honesty -- honesty that we owe to the Ukrainians," Macron said."We can have an accelerated process... to accept candidate status for Ukraine but we know that given our standards and the criteria, it would probably take decades for Ukraine to really join the European Union."