Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince MBS Discuss Ties, Region

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday held a phone call with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan conveyed his get well soon wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after being informed of his health condition, the statement said.King Salman, 86, was admitted to a hospital in the Saudi port city of Jeddah and underwent a colonoscopy on Sunday. Doctors instructed the king to stay in the hospital for “some time” to rest, state-run media reported.Erdogan and the crown prince also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, the statement said.The phone call comes after Erdogan late last month paid the first high-level visit to Saudi Arabia in years to restore the ties between Ankara and Riyadh.