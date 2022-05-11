UN Receiving ‘Credible’ Information About Ukrainian Troops Torturing Russian Prisoners

Islam Times - Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, stated there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war.

“We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bogner said on Tuesday, The Hill reported.The “inhumane treatment” is occurring among captured Ukrainian and Russian soldiers as they are “being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation".“This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law. Ukraine and Russia must promptly and effectively investigate all allegations of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war,” Bogner continued, adding, “They must also effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring.”Ukraine and Russia have conducted multiple prisoner swaps throughout the war with dozens of Ukrainians and Russians returned to their forces as a result.The comments came at a press conference that was focused on the “plight of civilians in Ukraine".The presser accused Russia of multiple war crimes including targeting civilians, raping women and forcing civilians to leave Ukraine and go to Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure.Western countries responded to the actions of the Russian authorities by slapping sanctions, both personal and sectoral, particularly concerning the state debt and Russia’s banking sector, whereas many private companies have decided to suspend operations in Russia or fully withdraw from Russian projects and refuse investing in them.