0
Wednesday 11 May 2022 - 12:49

UN Receiving ‘Credible’ Information About Ukrainian Troops Torturing Russian Prisoners

Story Code : 993690
UN Receiving ‘Credible’ Information About Ukrainian Troops Torturing Russian Prisoners
“We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bogner said on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

The “inhumane treatment” is occurring among captured Ukrainian and Russian soldiers as they are “being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation".

“This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law. Ukraine and Russia must promptly and effectively investigate all allegations of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war,” Bogner continued, adding, “They must also effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring.”

Ukraine and Russia have conducted multiple prisoner swaps throughout the war with dozens of Ukrainians and Russians returned to their forces as a result.

The comments came at a press conference that was focused on the “plight of civilians in Ukraine".

The presser accused Russia of multiple war crimes including targeting civilians, raping women and forcing civilians to leave Ukraine and go to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. 

Western countries responded to the actions of the Russian authorities by slapping sanctions, both personal and sectoral, particularly concerning the state debt and Russia’s banking sector, whereas many private companies have decided to suspend operations in Russia or fully withdraw from Russian projects and refuse investing in them.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
10 May 2022
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022