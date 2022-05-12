Russia Calls Ukraine A Tool in Hands of US

Islam Times - Ukraine has sworn allegiance to Washington for any action and is a tool in the hands of the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Ukraine as a convenient tool, used for a long time, absolutely does not require any account or responsibility, since Kiev has completely sworn allegiance to Washington for any actions, even of the most destructive nature, she said on Sputnik radio.She also mentioned the recent words of a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry who said that Ukraine is cannon fodder for the United States.“In terms of strength, this is the first time I hear such a statement from Beijing , such an accurate, frank and powerful statement that they made,” Zakharova said, RIA Novosti reported.