Thursday 12 May 2022 - 00:03

Russia Calls Ukraine A Tool in Hands of US

Ukraine as a convenient tool, used for a long time, absolutely does not require any account or responsibility, since Kiev has completely sworn allegiance to Washington for any actions, even of the most destructive nature, she said on Sputnik radio.

She also mentioned the recent words of a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry  who said that Ukraine is cannon fodder for the United States.

“In terms of strength, this is the first time I hear such a statement from Beijing , such an accurate, frank and powerful statement that they made,” Zakharova said, RIA Novosti reported.
