Thursday 12 May 2022 - 00:14

At least 24 Suspects Detained in Turkey over Failed Coup in 2016

The security forces conducted simultaneous operations in the central Konya province and the Turkish capital of Ankara, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The suspects are accused of providing financial support for the Gulen movement.

The suspects included police officers, teachers, and health workers, who were dismissed from their professions.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen Movement of infiltrating the state bureaucracy and attempting a coup on July 15, 2016.

The movement, which mainly runs schools around the world, is a community of people named after Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen who is regarded by followers as a spiritual leader.

Ankara accuses US-based Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the attempted coup, in which at least 250 people were killed.

Turkey requests the extradition of Gulen, but Washington is reluctant to extradite the self-exiled Islamic cleric, saying that Ankara has not presented sufficient evidence against him.

The Turkish government has launched a massive crackdown on suspects with links to the network in the aftermath of the coup attempt. 
