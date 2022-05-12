0
Thursday 12 May 2022 - 09:55

Pakistani Rupee Plunges to All-Time Low against US Dollar amid Economic Crisis

Story Code : 993848
Pakistani Rupee Plunges to All-Time Low against US Dollar amid Economic Crisis
According to the Pakistani Forex dealers on Wednesday, the greenback was being sold above rupees 189 in the open market. The US dollar on the other day closed at rupees 187.53 in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 328 million during the week that ended on April 23, data released by the central bank showed.

Economic experts say the surging dollar has shattered the confidence of the rupee-based economy and its stakeholders. The gloomy macros will continue to put pressure on the local unit.

The crisis in the Forex market is primarily due to a delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program. The bailout has been on hold since June 2021, mainly due to US pressure on the international lending body.

The delay in the resumption of the program has ceased the flow of foreign currencies into Pakistan, precipitating the current crisis.

Accordingly, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have depleted to a critical level and mounted pressure on the rupee.

The rupee partially recovered against the US dollar after the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) formed the coalition government during the first half of April, after the former administration led by Imran Khan was overthrown, which was blamed on the US-backed 'regime change plot'.

He openly blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for his ouster.

After coming to power in 2018, Khan adopted anti-American rhetoric, while expressing a desire to align Pakistan more closely with China and more recently with Russia, which created hurdles in his way to streamlining the country's fledgling economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
10 May 2022
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022