Friday 13 May 2022 - 00:52

Medvedev: Western Charges Russia Threatens World with Nuke Conflict Are Cynical

Medvedev: Western Charges Russia Threatens World with Nuke Conflict Are Cynical
"The cynicism of Western ‘talking heads’ is getting ever more straightforward. They go to great lengths in their attempts to persuade one and all that Russia is threatening the world with a nuclear conflict," Medvedev said.

He recalled that the United States’ former president, Donald Trump, "just recently came up with such charges, too, though he did that mostly to take a dig at [the incumbent president Joe] Biden."

"And, of course, the European stooges add their thin voices to the chorus," Medvedev added.
